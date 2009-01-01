We are Cooking Up Something Special
We are excited to announce that retired International Chef Joseph Dobzynski will return to Consumer Chef as Creative Director in September. Chef Joseph, one of the co-founders of Consumer Chef will re-create our web site to continue it's growth into the next era of the food and beverage field. We look to re-launch the new site in October. We encourage you to check back often as we introduce new sections. Also for some of you who have seen Chef Joseph performing his innovated cooking style you will enjoy this clip of him live at the Chicago Botanical Gardens